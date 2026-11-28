Winter knocks at Karachi’s door, but heat refuses to leave

PMD forecasts daytime highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, with temperatures expected to gradually fall from early December.

Karachi: According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi residents may have to wait longer for winter to set in, as warm daytime conditions continue despite a growing chill at night.





Light fog has also been reported in the city’s outskirts. While temperatures are expected to remain high during the day, nighttime conditions are likely to feel cooler.





The PMD recorded an overnight minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, while the current temperature stands at 20 degrees Celsius.





Humidity was recorded at 81%, with northeasterly winds blowing at 4 kilometers per hour.





The department forecast a maximum temperature of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius for the day, with no significant drop expected during daylight hours.





However, daytime temperatures are likely to begin falling from early December, bringing gradual relief from the warm conditions.