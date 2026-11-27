Hackers breach US air force’s cloud one computing platform: Reuters

The breach was discovered during system upgrade work over the past month, disrupting operations across the platform





Hackers have gained access to the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, Cloud One, potentially exposing highly sensitive military, personnel and logistics data, Reuters reported.





The breach was discovered during system upgrade work over the past month, disrupting operations across the platform, according to sources familiar with the matter.





Reuters said it could not independently identify the hackers, determine the full extent of the intrusion or establish whether any data had been stolen.





Launched in 2017, Cloud One was designed to provide a centralized computing platform for the US Air Force’s information technology needs. It brings together resources from four major technology providers Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet and supports dozens of applications.





These include applications managing personnel records, payroll, logistics and maintenance, as well as systems supporting military operations.





Among them is the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which collects air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America. Another is the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.





Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) served as Cloud One’s primary contractor until 2025, when Leidos took over the responsibility.





Sources described Cloud One as one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the US military, saying the breach was a significant security incident.





Investigators have called in US Cyber Command, the military’s cyber warfare force, to assess the potential damage, according to the sources.





The discovery has also disrupted efforts to migrate back-office applications to Cloud One, a long-standing military priority.





Sources said updates to applications already running on the platform had been blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to repair or update systems at a time when the technology industry is facing a fresh wave of serious software vulnerabilities.