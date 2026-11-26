Yemen crisis, regional threats on agenda of Makkah pact in Islamabad meeting

Khawaja Asif told AFP that the continuing turmoil south of Saudi Arabia would be an important item on the meeting's agenda.





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye will discuss the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi fighters at a meeting of officials from their mutual defence pact in Islamabad, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said.





Khawaja Asif told AFP that the continuing turmoil south of Saudi Arabia would be an important item on the meeting's agenda. He confirmed that defense and foreign ministers from the three countries would attend.





Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the agreement in August, pledging to come to one another's aid in the event of an attack.





"Any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Turkiye according to the pact, which is absolutely clear," Asif said Wednesday.





Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by the Houthis, who have targeted cities, oil facilities and shipping as fighting in Yemen's civil war intensified in July. The group controls large parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.





Defence Minister praised Riyadh's handling of the conflict but said the defense pact remained at a "nascent stage."





He said the three countries would need to hold frequent meetings to develop the agreement's framework and put arrangements in place over the coming months.





"Initially we need to have frequent meetings to steer what is being formulated, in a way that in the next couple of months we have everything in place so that we can move forward," he said.





Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declined to comment on how the pact would respond to a direct Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia. He identified Israel as a possible source of aggression in the region and called on countries to strengthen regional cooperation.





"The possibility of some conflict, or aggression from the Israeli side exists, so we need to close our ranks, the countries of this region," he said.





The agreement was formed amid an expansion of the Middle East conflict following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February.





Pakistan has also played a mediating role between Washington and Tehran. Asif said Islamabad had played a "very, very constructive role" in the diplomatic efforts, but described the outcome of ongoing mediation as fragile.





A June agreement brokered by Pakistan briefly halted fighting between the United States and Iran and outlined a path toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz and negotiating over Iran's nuclear program.





The truce later collapsed, with Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating it. Qatar and Pakistan have since led diplomatic efforts to revive the ceasefire.





Asif said peace had not yet taken hold in the way people had expected.