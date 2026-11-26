Ocarina of Time remake receives first update to fix the "Malon's Friend" bug

The latest patch does not mention several glitches discovered by speed runners,

The Switch 2 edition of Ocarina of Time is available digitally for $59.99

Nintendo has released version 1.1.2 of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2, fixing a progress-blocking bug in the “Malon’s Friend” event and allowing players to continue their adventure after downloading the patch.

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The update is now available and marks the first software fix since the game debuted on Nov. 5. Nintendo’s patch notes confirm that players who were unable to move forward in the event can now resume their journey.





The company has not explained what caused the problem or identified the exact point where players became stuck.





The update also includes improvements to several other gameplay issues, although Nintendo did not provide further details.

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Malon, a character from Lon Lon Ranch, teaches Link Epona’s Song in the original 1998 Nintendo 64 game.





The latest patch does not mention several glitches discovered by speedrunners, including tricks that allow Link to perform unusually high jumps and bypass large sections of the adventure.





Nintendo has not announced the download size for version 1.1.2. The release follows update 1.1.1, which arrived on Nov. 4 with a 343MB download.





That earlier patch introduced Zelda Notes, a companion feature available through the Nintendo Switch app. The service includes a daily quiz with 2,000 questions and a virtual ocarina.





The Switch 2 edition of Ocarina of Time is available digitally for $59.99, while the physical version costs $69.99.





The updated game brings new features to the 1998 classic, including manual jumping, sprinting, free camera movement and full voice acting.