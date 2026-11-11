'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed the impressive sales milestone in a press release.

The record-breaking performance has sparked excitement across the gaming community

Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" remake is taking the gaming world by storm, selling more than 5.2 million copies within its first four days after launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026, competing against other hard hitters such as Phantom Blade 0 and the upcoming GTA 6.





Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed the impressive sales milestone in a press release, describing the launch as the biggest four-day global sales debut for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game.





The record-breaking performance has sparked excitement across the gaming community, putting the classic adventure back in the spotlight as players celebrate its return with upgraded visuals and modern features.

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The remake has also earned widespread praise from critics and fans, securing a 96 score on Metacritic. Reviewers have highlighted its enhanced graphics, engaging gameplay and refreshed soundtrack, while Nintendo has focused on preserving the original game's iconic experience.





Rather than completely changing the 1998 classic, developers have retained its original structure while introducing modern improvements, including a dedicated jump button, upgraded graphics and additional voiced cutscenes to attract a new generation of players.

Interestingly, the original version was released in 1998, remains one of the most highly rated video games in Metacritic history.





The remake arrived in both digital and physical editions, including a limited-edition release featuring textured gold-foil cover art.





Nintendo also introduced exclusive accessories and hardware, including a custom-designed Switch 2 console, Pro Controller, console cover and playable Ocarinas.





With its massive opening sales and strong critical reception, the legendary adventure is once again capturing the attention of gamers worldwide.



