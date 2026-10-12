Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

Instead of Face ID, the foldable is expected to use Touch ID.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has called Apple’s $1,999 foldable iPhone a “waste of money,” arguing that its missing Face ID, and limited camera features make the premium price difficult to justify due to major drawbacks.





Apple's first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Duo, is facing criticism before its expected launch, with Nothing CEO Carl Pei questioning whether its features are worth the premium price. The main concern is the reported absence of Face ID, Apple's facial recognition system, on the device.





Instead of Face ID, the foldable is expected to use Touch ID, Apple's fingerprint recognition technology, built into the side power button. Apple Watch authentication may also offer another way to unlock the device. However, Apple has not publicly confirmed the reasons behind these reported design choices.

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One possible explanation is the phone's book-style design. With an inner screen and an outer display, Apple may need a convenient unlocking method that works whether the device is open or folded.





Pei, however, believes the compromises make the reported price difficult to justify. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at $1,199, offering a more traditional smartphone design without the same foldable-screen challenges.





The reported camera setup is another point of concern. The iPhone Duo is expected to feature two rear cameras: a standard wide-angle lens and an ultrawide lens. Unlike higher-end conventional smartphones, it reportedly will not include a dedicated telephoto camera or a variable-aperture system.





These limitations could disappoint buyers who expect premium photography features from a phone approaching the $2,000 mark.





The rumored device is also expected to cost $700 more than the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, another premium foldable, is reported to have a starting price of $1,899.





Despite the concerns, Apple's foldable could still offer several notable hardware features. Reports point to a 7.6-inch inner display, a 5.4-inch outer screen and Apple's next-generation A20 Pro processor.





However, those improvements may take time to arrive. The third-generation model could be a more likely candidate for the upgrades than the second generation, according to the reports.





The reported launch schedule lists Oct. 16 for the start of preorders and Oct. 23 for the release. Apple has not officially confirmed the device's final name, specifications, pricing, so these details should be treated as unconfirmed until the company announces them.