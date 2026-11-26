Kardashian sisters recall shocking results of botched Korean beauty treatment

Khloe said she and Kim were eager to explore South Korea's advanced cosmetic treatments.

Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian were left shocked by the results of an experimental beauty treatment during their August 2025 trip to South Korea, with Khloe revealing how the sisters feared their faces had been deformed after trusting local doctors.





The reality TV star shared the surprising experience during this week's episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, where she spoke with her friend La La Anthony about their beauty-focused getaway.





Khloe said she and Kim were eager to explore South Korea's advanced cosmetic treatments and decided to try almost everything available.





However, their excitement quickly turned into concern after the procedures left their faces visibly swollen.

Recalling the aftermath, Khloe joked that she and Kim returned looking completely different, while Anthony appeared to have escaped the experience with beautiful results.





Khloe also compared Kim's swollen appearance to Stewie Griffin, the toddler character from the animated television series Family Guy.

Anthony, meanwhile, revealed that the group barely explored the country because they were too self-conscious about their appearance to leave their hotel rooms.

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"We didn't go anywhere," Anthony recalled.





Khloe explained that their first day of treatments took an unexpected turn, leaving them confined to the hotel as they tried to recover.





She also admitted that they had placed considerable trust in the doctors without fully understanding the procedures.





The sisters relied on a translator to communicate with medical professionals and agreed to treatments without knowing exactly what to expect.





Khloe humorously described how they approved the proposed procedures, only to realize what they had signed up for after lying down on the treatment table.





Despite the alarming initial results, Khloe reassured listeners that their appearances eventually returned to normal after a few days.





Looking back on the unusual adventure, she described the experience as fun and expressed interest in repeating the trip, suggesting that the temporary beauty scare had not put her off South Korea's cosmetic treatments.