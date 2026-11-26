Sindh CM removes SBCA chief, acts against officials after Karachi collapse

Murad Ali Shah orders inquiries into building control staff, while police are directed to arrest the building owner and builder.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the removal of senior officials and disciplinary action against building control staff following the collapse of an under-construction building in Karachi’s Baloch Colony.





The decisions were taken at a meeting on Thursday, where Local Government Secretary Waseem Shamshad, who also served as director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), was ordered to be removed from both positions. East Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Abbasi and SSP East Zubair Sheikh were also ordered to be removed over alleged negligence.





Shah directed that Shamshad’s services be surrendered to the federal government and recommended his suspension and a formal inquiry. A government notification subsequently transferred him with immediate effect and directed him to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.





Bilal Memon, chairperson of the Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team Department, has been appointed as the new local government secretary until further orders.





The chief minister also ordered the suspension of 16 SBCA officials and an inquiry into their conduct. Separately, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi suspended eight authority officials, including Chanesar Town Director Sami Jamlani, Deputy Director Majid Magsi, Assistant Directors Shafi Magsi and Raza Khushk, and Building Inspectors Sajid Ali Dhato and Javed Qadeer.





Police were directed to arrest the building owner, Salman Tahir, and the builder, Zeeshan. The architect and structural engineer will also be included in the investigation to establish whether the construction complied with the approved plan, building regulations and safety standards.





The building stood on a 600-square-yard plot and was approved for a ground-plus-one structure, but six floors were constructed, according to details shared at the meeting.

Shah stressed that public safety must remain the foremost responsibility of government institutions, warning that negligence resulting in loss of life or public suffering would not be tolerated.





The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Commissioner Hassan Naqvi and other officials.