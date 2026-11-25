Trump to headline TSMC's next expansion Phoenix operations event in Arizona

The expansion comes as advanced semiconductors increasingly become strategic assets rather than ordinary consumer technology.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Senate on Dec. 3, a day before the planned Phoenix event

PHOENIX: President Donald Trump is expected to headline on Dec. 4 event marking the next phase of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s expansion in Phoenix, Arizona, as the company advances U.S. production of Nvidia's powerful Blackwell artificial intelligence chips, Bloomberg reported.





The event is expected to bring renewed political attention to one of America's most significant semiconductor manufacturing projects. TSMC, one of the world's largest contract chipmakers, has already begun producing Nvidia's Blackwell processors at its Phoenix facility while manufacturing chips for other major technology companies, including AMD and Apple.

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The expansion comes as advanced semiconductors increasingly become strategic assets rather than ordinary consumer technology products.





Their importance to artificial intelligence, economic competitiveness and national security has placed chip manufacturing at the center of growing geopolitical and trade tensions.





Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Senate on Dec. 3, a day before the planned Phoenix event. His testimony is expected to address restrictions on artificial intelligence chip exports and the potential national security implications of advanced semiconductor technology.





Although expanding domestic chip production could help the United States reduce its dependence on overseas manufacturing, it may not eliminate broader supply-chain uncertainties.





Changes to export regulations could create additional compliance requirements, stricter restrictions on end users and difficulties for companies forecasting future demand.





As Washington continues to focus on semiconductor security, TSMC's growing presence in Arizona highlights the importance of domestic manufacturing in the global race for artificial intelligence leadership.