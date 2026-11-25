JiDion's $4,000 jail bail stunt for David to play GTA 6 ignites social media fury

JiDion had crossed the line between entertainment and exploitation.

Several users accused the streamer of using another person's situation to generate attention

A shocking stunt by popular streamer JiDion has sent social media into a frenzy, igniting a heated debate among GTA 6 fans after he reportedly paid $4,000 to bail a stranger named David out of jail.





David must survive a dangerous in-game police chase in GTA 6 or risk going back behind bars. The stunt has divided viewers, with some calling it outrageous entertainment and others condemning it as exploitation for online fame.

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Popular Kick streamer JiDion is facing intense backlash to secure the release of a stranger named David from jail, with one unusual condition: He must complete a GTA 6 challenge without dying in the game.





The stunt quickly sparked controversy across social media, with critics questioning whether JiDion had crossed the line between entertainment and exploitation.





Several users accused the streamer of using another person's situation to generate attention and online engagement. As part of the challenge, David must commit a crime in GTA 6, attract police attention and escape without getting caught.





However, David appeared surprised by the unexpected bail and admitted that he was not particularly skilled at playing GTA.

JiDion also explained in the video that he selected David over another inmate because the other individual had already spent time playing GTA 6 after being arrested on Nov. 23.





"David, he had no chance, bro. The system got him," JiDion said.





The condition attached to David's release became the biggest talking point, drawing criticism from viewers who questioned the morality of turning someone's freedom into an online gaming challenge.





One social media user called the stunt "disgusting and extremely predatory," while another accused JiDion of chasing attention through controversial content.





Another critic described the situation as sickening, arguing that treating people like pawns for online entertainment crosses an unacceptable line.





The controversy comes amid massive excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, which launched Nov. 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release is rumored for next year.





The game has also become the center of a fierce online battle between gaming communities after reportedly tying with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) for the highest Metacritic score.





Fans of both titles have flooded Metacritic with negative user reviews in an apparent attempt to push down their rival game's ratings.