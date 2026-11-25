Tourist's life hangs by a thread as Patagonian winds flip bridge in Chile

Reports say the bridge flipped completely during the extreme weather.

A German tourist narrowly escaped a terrifying accident in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park after powerful winds sent a suspension bridge swinging violently beneath him, forcing him to cling to its cables to avoid falling.





Viral footage circulating online shows the hiker desperately holding onto the bridge's cables as strong Patagonian winds shake the structure from side to side.

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Reports say the bridge flipped completely during the extreme weather, leaving the tourist fighting to maintain his balance.





The incident has raised concerns about visitor safety and the timing of trail closures during dangerous weather conditions.





An eyewitness identified as González questioned why park authorities had not closed the bridge or restricted access while tourists were still crossing it.





Torres del Paine National Park is managed by Chile's National Forestry Corporation, known as CONAF.





The park is famous for its breathtaking landscapes but also experiences sudden and powerful windstorms, sometimes called "white winds."





The latest incident has renewed concerns about the dangers of extreme weather in the region, particularly after a deadly blizzard struck the park in November 2025. That storm brought wind gusts exceeding 190 kilometers per hour (118 mph) and killed five foreign tourists.





The latest bridge incident has once again brought attention to the need for stronger safety measures, timely warnings and faster trail closures when severe weather threatens visitors.