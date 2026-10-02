Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

The scrutiny covers Digitel, one of Venezuela’s major telecommunications operators, as well as interests in real estate.

CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities are scrutinizing the business interests of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, widow of Venezuelan tycoon Oswaldo Cisneros, over alleged financial, tax and regulatory violations and her reported ties to the government of former President Nicolás Maduro, according to government officials and other sources familiar with the matter.

The scrutiny covers Digitel, one of Venezuela’s major telecommunications operators, as well as interests in real estate, oil and other sectors, the sources said.

Maduro ruled Venezuela from 2013 until he was captured by U.S. forces in Caracas in January 2026 on charges including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

The allegations against Blavia de Cisneros have not been established in court, and her legal representatives have disputed some of the claims.

A senior Venezuelan official, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that Blavia de Cisneros managed the family’s affairs with the protection and assistance of Maduro and his associates following her husband’s death.

The official also alleged that she maintained relationships with elements linked to the former Maduro government and helped provide financial support to individuals associated with it.

One of the most significant areas of scrutiny involves DP Delta Finance, an oil venture promoted in 2016 by Maduro and Oswaldo Cisneros.

According to Bloomberg, Venezuela’s Petroleum Ministry recently revoked DP Delta’s minority participation, citing alleged failures to meet investment and production commitments.

Officials allege that the family was required to provide more than $1 billion under the 2016 agreement but failed to make the promised investment. Production, which was supposed to increase to about 115,000 barrels per day, was around 9,000 barrels per day in July 2026, according to the allegations.

Authorities are also examining whether political payments or other improper arrangements influenced the venture’s operations and regulatory treatment.

The sources said the investigation extends beyond the oil sector and includes questions over investment commitments, tax liabilities and regulatory compliance involving the family’s telecommunications and real estate interests.

Digitel, one of the family’s most prominent businesses, is also facing scrutiny over alleged failures to meet investment and infrastructure commitments, as well as questions involving taxes and corporate management.

A senior tax official alleged that Blavia de Cisneros was significantly behind on personal and fiscal obligations and faced questions over inheritance taxes connected to her husband’s estate.





The official said Venezuela’s tax authority, SENIAT, valued the estate at more than $10 billion and alleged that the state’s share of inheritance taxes exceeded $3 billion. The official said there was no record of payment.

The official also alleged that disputed adoptions were used to alter control of the family trust and affect the distribution of the estate.

Supreme Court records show that Blavia de Cisneros and other heirs have been involved in legal proceedings concerning the acceptance, inventory and administration of the estate.

Officials also allege that investigators are examining possible bribery involving telecommunications and real estate contracts.

A legal representative for Blavia de Cisneros acknowledged what the source described as serious management problems, insufficient investment and unmet commitments but attributed some of the difficulties to U.S. sanctions.

The representative said Blavia de Cisneros would cooperate fully with authorities.

A former senior executive who acted on her behalf separately alleged that the family’s owners had treated the businesses as a “cash cow,” leaving operations without adequate infrastructure investment and due diligence despite years of warnings.

The former executive said chronic underfunding had affected operations, working conditions and employees.

The allegations form part of a broader examination by Venezuelan authorities into the family’s business interests and their dealings with government institutions during Maduro’s years in power.