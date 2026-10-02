Heel pain: When should you see a doctor?

Medical information suggests that prolonged pressure on the heel, increased physical activity.

Heel pain is a common complaint, but persistent or severe discomfort should not always be ignored, as it can have several underlying causes, including plantar fasciitis, injuries and tendon problems.

Medical information suggests that prolonged pressure on the heel, increased physical activity and injuries are among the common causes of heel pain. The pain may occur in the inner, back or sides of the heel and can range from mild discomfort to severe pain.

One of the most common causes is plantar fasciitis, which occurs when excessive strain on the tissues supporting the foot and heel causes inflammation or damage.

Another possible cause is Achilles tendinitis, an inflammation or injury affecting the Achilles tendon, which connects the calf muscles to the heel bone. Joint conditions, ankle sprains and other foot problems can also cause heel pain.

When to consult a doctor

Medical evaluation is recommended if the pain suddenly becomes severe, or if redness, swelling or difficulty walking develops around the heel.

People should also consult a doctor if heel pain does not improve after two to three weeks despite home care. A medical examination can help identify the underlying cause and determine appropriate treatment.

For mild pain, reducing prolonged standing and activities that worsen symptoms may help. Applying an ice pack to the affected area for 10 to 15 minutes twice a day can also provide relief.

Supportive footwear that reduces unnecessary pressure on the heel is recommended. Keeping the foot slightly elevated while resting may also help some people.

Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet and resting when the feet become tired can help reduce the risk of heel problems. Increasing the intensity of exercise gradually, rather than suddenly, may also lower the risk of injury.