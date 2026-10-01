Khaadi Pakistan plans IPO to fund retail expansion

Khaadi is a subsidiary of Weaves Corp. The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, is a minority shareholder in Weaves.

KARACHI: Khaadi Pakistan Ltd., a fashion retailer, plans to launch an initial public offering next month to raise money for expanding its network of retail stores, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The company aims to raise between 6.2 billion and 8.3 billion Pakistani rupees, according to the report.

Khaadi is a subsidiary of Weaves Corp. The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, is a minority shareholder in Weaves.

Pakistan is Khaadi's main market. The company also operates in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Arif Habib Ltd. is serving as financial adviser on the transaction, the report said.

Khaadi was named Retail Brand of the Year at the Hum Style Awards in May 2024.

The planned offering comes as Pakistan's capital market shows strong momentum, with recent listings on the Pakistan Stock Exchange posting solid gains.

"With 13 new listings and an average return of 47%, Pakistan's capital market is showcasing powerful growth and investor confidence," the exchange said in a statement released in June 2026.



