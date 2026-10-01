Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
01-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.14 PKR
Rs. 387.40/ltr
DIESEL
-1.89 PKR
Rs. 400.35/ltr
Headlines
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Duchess Sophie moved to tears at emotional remembrance ceremony

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the dedication of a new memorial centrepiece created by metalsmiths from the Corps of REME.

Web Desk October 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LICHFIELD, England: Duchess Sophie was visibly moved as she attended a remembrance ceremony at the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens in Lichfield on Thursday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the dedication of a new memorial centrepiece created by metalsmiths from the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), which was marking its 84th birthday.

Sophie, who has served as Colonel-in-Chief of REME since 2022, appeared emotional during the poignant ceremony. She took over the role from Prince Philip, who held the position for more than five decades.

For the occasion, Sophie wore a navy blue A-line skirt with a matching blazer and collared shirt. She completed the outfit with grey suede boots and a small handbag featuring a blue accent.

The ceremony came during a busy period for the duchess, who recently returned to Britain after a visit to Zambia.

Since returning, Sophie has resumed her public engagements, including an event last week marking the 80th anniversary of the Royal Mencap Society, hosted by the Financial Times.

She also recently travelled to The Hague to attend the International Civil Society Action Network Forum.

Recommended

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace
Lady Louise Windsor graduates from St Andrews University during Royal Week in Scotland

Lady Louise Windsor graduates from St Andrews University during Royal Week in Scotland
King Charles gets royal protection as buzzing wasp sparks palace scare

King Charles gets royal protection as buzzing wasp sparks palace scare
Earl Spencer’s new book sparks fresh royal family tensions

Earl Spencer’s new book sparks fresh royal family tensions
‘Money Heist’ comes to life as Queen Nazli’s 673-diamond necklace stolen

‘Money Heist’ comes to life as Queen Nazli’s 673-diamond necklace stolen
Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary

Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary
King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate 200 years of ZSL with a visit to London Zoo

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate 200 years of ZSL with a visit to London Zoo
Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and is joined by actor who played her husband

Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and is joined by actor who played her husband
Princess of Wales visits Evelina London Children's Hospital

Princess of Wales visits Evelina London Children's Hospital
Crown Princess Mette-Marit made her first public appearance after lung transplant

Crown Princess Mette-Marit made her first public appearance after lung transplant
Prince William, Kate Middleton met with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before wedding

Prince William, Kate Middleton met with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before wedding
King Charles pens royal note to Donald Trump on 250th anniversary of US independence

King Charles pens royal note to Donald Trump on 250th anniversary of US independence