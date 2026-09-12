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Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast

Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary

The couple’s organization shared a message of remembrance in September 2026.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to the first responders who died or suffered lasting physical and emotional consequences from the Sept. 11 attacks, marking the 25th anniversary through their Archewell Philanthropies organization.

The couple’s organization shared a message of remembrance in September 2026, honoring those who served, protected and cared for others during and after the attacks.

“Today, we remember. And we honour everyone who serves, protects, and cares or others when it matters most,” Archewell Philanthropies said in its tribute.

The message also recognized the lasting impact of the attacks on first responders and their families a quarter-century later. Many survivors have continued to face physical and emotional consequences while remaining committed to serving their communities.

Archewell Philanthropies praised the first responders for their sacrifice and resilience and highlighted the example they continue to set for others.

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks killed thousands of people and had a lasting impact on families and communities across the United States and beyond.

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