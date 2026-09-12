Prince Harry, Meghan honor 9/11 first responders on 25th anniversary

The couple’s organization shared a message of remembrance in September 2026.

LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to the first responders who died or suffered lasting physical and emotional consequences from the Sept. 11 attacks, marking the 25th anniversary through their Archewell Philanthropies organization.

The couple’s organization shared a message of remembrance in September 2026, honoring those who served, protected and cared for others during and after the attacks.

“Today, we remember. And we honour everyone who serves, protects, and cares or others when it matters most,” Archewell Philanthropies said in its tribute.

The message also recognized the lasting impact of the attacks on first responders and their families a quarter-century later. Many survivors have continued to face physical and emotional consequences while remaining committed to serving their communities.

Archewell Philanthropies praised the first responders for their sacrifice and resilience and highlighted the example they continue to set for others.

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks killed thousands of people and had a lasting impact on families and communities across the United States and beyond.