Saturday, September 12, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, September 12, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast

Pakistan suffer 3-0 Test series whitewash in England

Chasing 130 runs for victory on the fourth day, England briefly faced a challenge.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BIRMINGHAM: England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash, the first time Pakistan has been swept in a home Test series by England.

Chasing 130 runs for victory on the fourth day, England briefly faced a challenge after Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas claimed two early wickets.

However, Jordan Cox scored an unbeaten 59 and captain Joe Root remained not out on 62 to guide England to victory.

England reached its target for the loss of two wickets, securing an eight-wicket win and completing a clean sweep of the three-match series.

The victory marked the first time England had whitewashed Pakistan in a Test series played on English soil.

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowler Razaullah marked his Test debut with a stunning batting display against England, helping his team avoid an innings defeat and matching several records with an explosive 81-run knock.

Razaullah came to the crease at No. 9 in Pakistan’s second innings and smashed 81 off 63 balls, including nine sixes, to help Pakistan set England a target of 130 runs.

His nine sixes equaled the world record for the most sixes by a batter on Test debut. Mohammad Abbas also contributed to the lower-order assault, scoring 42 runs with two sixes.

The 10 sixes hit collectively by Pakistan’s Nos. 9 to 11 batters were also a first in Test cricket, with fast bowlers accounting for all 10.

Razaullah reached his half-century off 43 balls, becoming the fastest Pakistani batter to score a fifty on Test debut. He surpassed the previous record held by Faheem Ashraf, who scored a 50 off 52 balls on his debut in 2018.

Razaullah also became the first Pakistani batter in the last 15 years to hit eight sixes against fast bowlers in a single Test innings.

He scored 11 runs in Pakistan’s first innings and followed it with 81 in the second, taking his match tally to 92 runs. That made him the highest-scoring Pakistani batter on Test debut against England.

Pakistan was bowled out for 449 in its second innings, setting England a target of 130 runs.

Recommended

England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453

England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453
Pakistan avoid innings defeat as England need 130 to win

Pakistan avoid innings defeat as England need 130 to win
Pakistan reach 52-2 as rain ends second day of Edgbaston Test

Pakistan reach 52-2 as rain ends second day of Edgbaston Test
PAK vs ENG: Root, Brook Lead England to 492/3 on Day 3

PAK vs ENG: Root, Brook Lead England to 492/3 on Day 3
Joe Root acheives milestone for second youngest batter to reach 12,000 runs

Joe Root acheives milestone for second youngest batter to reach 12,000 runs
England 156-4 after Pakistan dismissed for 133 in third Test

England 156-4 after Pakistan dismissed for 133 in third Test
New Zealand cricket great Bob Blair dies at 94

New Zealand cricket great Bob Blair dies at 94
New Zealand announce squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand announce squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: who will seize glory today?

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: who will seize glory today?
India beat England in nail-biter to secure final spot

India beat England in nail-biter to secure final spot
England’s win over New Zealand revives Pakistan’s last-4 chances

England’s win over New Zealand revives Pakistan’s last-4 chances
England beat Italy by 24 runs to reach Super Eight stage

England beat Italy by 24 runs to reach Super Eight stage