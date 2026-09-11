Pakistan avoid innings defeat as England need 130 to win

Test debutant Razaullah scored 81 off his debut innings, hitting four fours and nine sixes

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan were bowled out for 449 in their second innings in the third Test at Birmingham on Friday, avoiding an innings defeat and setting England a target of 130 runs.

Pakistan resumed the day at 52-2, needing 233 more runs to erase England’s first-innings lead.

Shan Masood scored 95, while captain Babar Azam made 76 and Mohammad Abbas contributed 42.

Test debutant Razaullah scored 81 off his debut innings, hitting four fours and nine sixes. His nine sixes equaled the record for the most sixes in a Test debut innings, previously set by New Zealand’s Tim Southee against England in 2008.

England’s Gus Atkinson took three wickets, while Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence and Josh Tongue claimed two wickets each.

England, who already lead the three-match series 2-0, now need 130 runs to win the third Test and complete a series whitewash.

Earlier, Pakistan reached 52-2 in their second innings before rain brought an early end to the second day of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Pakistan, who were bowled out for 133 in their first innings, began their second innings 320 runs behind England after the hosts made 453.

The tourists again made a poor start, with openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique dismissed for ducks by Ollie Robinson.

Azan Awais and Shan Masood then steadied Pakistan's innings, reaching 52 before play was abandoned because of rain. Awais was unbeaten on 29 and Masood on 21.

Pakistan still trail England by 268 runs and need to match the hosts' first-innings total to avoid an innings defeat.