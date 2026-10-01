Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

The price of petrol has been increased to Rs390.66 rupees per liter from Rs387.40.

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has announced changes in the prices of petroleum products, increasing the price of petrol by Rs3.26 per liter while reducing the price of diesel by Rs1.01.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol has been increased to Rs390.66 per liter from Rs387.40.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs1.01 to Rs399.34 per liter.

The new prices will take effect from October 2, according to the notification.

Earlier, Petrol prices in the United Arab Emirates have risen above 4 dirhams per liter for the first time in years, reaching their highest level in four years.

The UAE has announced new petrol and diesel prices for October 2026, with the revised rates taking effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

Under the new pricing structure, Super 98 petrol has increased from 3.80 dirhams to 4.40 dirhams per liter, while Special 95 has risen from 3.69 dirhams to 4.28 dirhams per liter.

E-Plus 91 has also increased, rising from 3.61 dirhams to 4.21 dirhams per liter.

The price of diesel has climbed from 4.30 dirhams to 4.80 dirhams per liter.

The increase means motorists will pay between 30.09 dirhams and 44.40 dirhams more to fill their vehicle's tank in October, depending on the vehicle's fuel-tank capacity.

Fuel prices in the UAE declined in July before rising again in August and September. The latest increase marks another consecutive monthly rise.