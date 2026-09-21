Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
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Bangladesh fuel price hike pushes petrol to 160 taka per liter

The price of diesel has increased from 115 taka to 135 taka per liter, while petrol has risen from 140 taka to 160 taka per liter.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

DHAKA: Bangladesh has raised petroleum product prices by up to 17.4%, with the new rates taking effect Monday.

According to a news agency, the price of diesel has increased from 115 taka to 135 taka per liter, while petrol has risen from 140 taka to 160 taka per liter.

The price of kerosene has also been increased from 135 taka to 155 taka per liter.

Bangladesh’s Energy Ministry said global fuel prices have more than doubled since March 2026, while regional tensions have increased freight costs.

The ministry said the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation incurred losses of 228.76 billion taka from March through August due to higher fuel costs.

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