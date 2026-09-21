Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November

FBR move comes as rising food and household costs continue to put pressure on consumers.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set new minimum values for locally produced ghee and cooking oil, ranging from Rs500 to Rs588 per kilogram for September 2026, in a move aimed at improving sales tax collection and limiting under invoicing.


The FBR issued the new values under SRO 1632(I)/2026, with the benchmark based on the national average retail prices published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. For registered businesses that comply with the FBR's digital invoicing and production monitoring system, a Rs25-per-kilogram reduction is allowed.


For September, the FBR placed ghee and cooking oil brands into three categories. Category A has a minimum value of Rs588 per liter, Category B has a minimum value of Rs547 per liter, and Category C, which includes all other brands, has a minimum value of Rs500 per kilogram or liter.


The FBR said the minimum values are used to calculate sales tax and do not necessarily represent the actual selling price. If a product is sold for more than the FBR's minimum value, sales tax will be calculated on the higher actual value.


The new system uses the national average retail price reported through the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics' weekly Sensitive Price Indicator for the final week of the previous month. The FBR's calculation produced an average value of Rs613 before the Rs25 reduction, resulting in the Rs588 benchmark for September.


Supplies of ghee and cooking oil to the armed forces will continue to be valued according to the prices specified in their contracts. The notification will remain in effect through the November 2026 tax period, while values for subsequent months will be recalculated under the same mechanism.


The move comes as rising food and household costs continue to put pressure on consumers. The FBR said the new valuation framework is intended to support accurate tax assessment and address under-invoicing and misdeclarations in the sector.

Recommended

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline

Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline
PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles

PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles
US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs

US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs
FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders

FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders
US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms

US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms
Pakistan current account deficit narrows to $98mn in August

Pakistan current account deficit narrows to $98mn in August