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Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

The comments come as Minaj continues to take a more visible role in projects connected to the Trump administration.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support

Nicki Minaj is doubling down on her support for President Donald Trump, sparking fresh attention after the rapper defended her decision to work with his administration and dismissed criticism.


Speaking with host Laura Ingraham, the 43-year-old Grammy-winning artist explained why she feels connected to Trump, praised him as “smart” and “grounded,” and made clear she has no plans to apologize for her position.


“I am honored to be able to have an opportunity to work with this administration and to work with President Trump. He has inspired many people, not just me.” Minaj said.


She went on to explain why she feels a personal connection with Trump, saying she sees him as more than a political figure.


“He’s not just smart, and, you know, he’s not just the president. But he’s also someone that I can relate to, someone that, you know, every time I see him, or every time I see him speaking to other people, he’s just himself.”


Minaj continued by praising what she described as Trump’s grounded personality and ability to connect with people.

“He’s very grounded. It’s easy to connect with him. It’s easy to feel like he heard you; he understands you. And I just – I just love him. And I’m not going to ever make excuses for that,” she said.


Her comments quickly became the focus of the interview as Ingraham asked whether she had anything to say to critics who object to her decision to work with the president.


The comments come as Minaj continues to take a more visible role in projects connected to the Trump administration. She recently joined the judging panel for the Million-Dollar Pitch Competition, a small-business competition associated with the administration.


Minaj, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia and Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler are among those involved in judging the competition, according to reports.


Minaj's latest remarks also follow her previous public appearances in support of Trump. In December, she appeared at a Turning Point USA event and spoke with Erika Kirk, where she expressed admiration for Trump and criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to reports provided in the original coverage.


Her continued support has generated criticism online and renewed discussion about celebrities becoming involved in U.S. politics.

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