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Pakistan Cricket Board expands school cricket program to 1,400 Schools

The program builds on a pilot launched last year in which 450 schools from 39 districts participated — the largest school cricket participation in Pakistan at that time.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board is expanding its school cricket program to reach about 21,000 students from 1,400 schools across 100 districts this year, with 2,895 matches scheduled, the board said.


The program builds on a pilot launched last year in which 450 schools from 39 districts participated — the largest school cricket participation in Pakistan at that time.


PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized promoting school cricket and identifying new talent. The board said its responsibility goes beyond organizing matches and tournaments, and that a strong cricket system is built when talented children are identified early, given opportunities to play, provided proper training and offered a clear path to progress.


Both government and private schools are participating. The board said it has made a conscious effort to reach remote and less-exposed areas, with schools from Gilgit to Gwadar taking part. Participants include 124 schools from FATA, more than 80 schools from Dera Ismail Khan, and young players from Kashmir and Larkana.


Skills development camps focusing on batting, bowling, fielding and fitness are being held at the 1,400 schools. Experienced regional and district coaches, including former and international cricketers, are training the players.


The competition will move from district to divisional, provincial and national levels. District league pool matches will be held from September to October, followed by a knockout phase involving 100 teams in November. The national stage will run from late November through December, with the national final on Dec. 5.


Outstanding performers will have opportunities to progress into U15, U17 and U19 cricket and to gain access to 16 regional academies and regional cricket.


The PCB said the program is a structured effort to reach young Pakistanis who want to play and dream of representing the country, and to ensure the opportunity is not limited to major cities.

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