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Wildfire smoke carries greater health risks, major studies find

The findings, led by Min Zheng and senior author Yaqun Wei, were published in Nature Communications and The Lancet Oncology.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine in the United States have warned that smoke from wildfires may pose more serious health risks than air pollution from other sources, according to two major studies.

The findings, led by Min Zheng and senior author Yaqun Wei, were published in Nature Communications and The Lancet Oncology.

The researchers focused on fine particulate matter known as PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

One study found that exposure to wildfire-related PM2.5 was associated with a higher risk of hospital admissions for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases per unit of exposure compared with PM2.5 from other sources.

A separate study found that long-term exposure to wildfire smoke-related PM2.5 was associated with lower survival rates among people with lung cancer.

The researchers said the findings suggest that the health effects of air pollution may depend not only on the amount of pollution but also on its source.

Wildfire smoke is no longer confined to areas directly affected by fires. It is increasingly spreading across large parts of the United States and reaching tens of millions of people, raising growing public health concerns.

The researchers said the findings highlight the need to consider the source and composition of particulate pollution when assessing its potential health effects.

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