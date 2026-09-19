Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season

Lily Collins bids farewell to Emily Cooper as the Netflix series completes production on its sixth and final season.

PARIS: After seven years in Paris, Lily Collins is saying goodbye to Emily Cooper, marking the end of an unforgettable chapter as Emily in Paris wraps its final season.





The 37-year-old actress marked her final day on set Friday, Sept. 18, with an emotional Instagram post thanking creator Darren Star, the cast, crew and fans who supported the Netflix series throughout its six-season run.





Collins shared a photo of herself sitting in a chair marked “Fin” at Place de l’Estrapade in Paris, where Emily’s story began.





“I’m speechless. It’s impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me,” Collins wrote.





“For so many years, Emily has been a part of my life, and through every season, she’s continued to surprise me, inspire me, and challenge me,” she added.

Collins thanked Star for creating Emily, an optimistic American who moves to Paris for work and finds herself navigating a new career, friendships, romance and life outside her comfort zone.

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She also praised the show’s writers, directors, crew and cast, calling them family and thanking them for making Emily’s world feel like home.

“You have made Emily, Emily. You made this world feel like home,” Collins wrote.





The actress also thanked fans for supporting the series over the years, saying the experience had changed her and would remain with her forever.

“Saying goodbye feels completely surreal and bittersweet, but mostly, I feel so incredibly proud and grateful that I got to be her,” Collins wrote.





Netflix announced in May that Emily in Paris would end with its sixth season. The final chapter will follow Emily as she faces major decisions involving her career, relationships and future.





According to the season’s storyline, professional conflicts and shifting relationships will force Emily to reconsider where she wants her life to go.

The final season was filmed in locations including Greece, Monaco and Paris, keeping the French capital central to Emily’s story.

Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 24, 2026.





Returning cast members include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane and Paul Forman as Nicolas.

For Collins, the final day on set closes a seven-year chapter defined by one of her most recognizable roles.