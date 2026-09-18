Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants

Authorities have built a temporary housing facility at the port with space for about 1,700 people.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep

MADRID: Spanish riot police and military forces moved onto beaches in the North African enclave of Ceuta on Friday, using batons and firing rubber bullets into the air as authorities began relocating thousands of migrants to temporary shelters amid growing pressure over overcrowded camps.


The operation began shortly as police and soldiers cleared migrants from beaches where many had spent the night hoping to secure a place in temporary housing. Spain estimates that around 10,000 migrants remain in Ceuta after more than 72,000 people crossed from Morocco into the territory in late July during an unprecedented border surge.

Authorities have built a temporary housing facility at the port with space for about 1,700 people. But aid groups say thousands are still without shelter and have been sleeping in makeshift camps on beaches, sidewalks and other public areas.


Some migrants initially applauded as the relocation operation began. Tensions later rose as people rushed to secure the limited spaces available in the temporary shelters.

Police later fired rubber bullets into the air and used batons against several migrants before the situation eased and the operation continued. Most of the migrants are men and boys. Because the new temporary housing is designed only for adult men, authorities are separating minors and placing them in different facilities.


NGOs raise shelter concerns:


Three NGO leaders told that authorities had been too slow to provide the minimum shelter required under the European migration pact. They also said the reception centers already operating do not have enough space for everyone still living outdoors.


One NGO estimated that around 4,000 migrants were still sleeping outside on Ceuta's beaches and sidewalks. The group said the new 1,700-person facility would therefore not be large enough to eliminate the makeshift camps in public areas. Two NGO leaders said authorities may be expecting most of the remaining migrants to return to Morocco voluntarily.

Recommended

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention
Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released

Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released
Russia hits Ukrainian train just after Former PM, European officials leave

Russia hits Ukrainian train just after Former PM, European officials leave
UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation

UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation