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Earl Spencer’s new book sparks fresh royal family tensions

Princess Diana’s brother details previously untold stories about his sister in his memoir, “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,”

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Earl Spencer’s new memoir has placed his nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, in a difficult position after he made fresh claims about senior members of the British royal family.

Princess Diana’s brother details previously untold stories about his sister in his memoir, “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,” excerpts of which have been published by media outlets ahead of the book’s release next week.

Harry has maintained a close relationship with his uncle and stayed at Spencer’s home in Britain with his family during his most recent visit to the country.

However, Spencer’s claims about King Charles III and the late Queen Elizabeth II have reportedly prompted a strong response from Buckingham Palace, putting William and Harry in an increasingly complicated position.

The brothers have so far avoided becoming directly involved in the dispute surrounding their uncle’s allegations. Their continued relationship with Spencer could nevertheless be viewed as support for his account, potentially deepening tensions with their father.

William and Harry have already had a strained relationship in recent years, but both have remained publicly silent about the latest controversy involving Spencer.

Commenting on the dispute, GB News commentator Griffiths said the King was reportedly “incandescent” over the allegations and pointed to the strength of the Palace’s response.

“We've heard that the King is now incandescent, apparently, according to sources,” Griffiths said. “Obviously we know what he feels from his statement, which was very, very forceful, totally unprecedented.”

Griffiths described the situation as “recollections may vary 2.0,” referring to the phrase previously used by the royal family in response to disputed claims, and said the latest allegations against the King were particularly serious.

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