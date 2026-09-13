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NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11 Indonesian rescue teams hunt for 140 missing ferry passengers in Java Sea Iraq closes Iran border crossings as Saudi Oil Pipeline drone attack sparks security crackdown NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11 Indonesian rescue teams hunt for 140 missing ferry passengers in Java Sea Iraq closes Iran border crossings as Saudi Oil Pipeline drone attack sparks security crackdown

Kensington Palace shares major update regarding Prince William on Harry 42nd birthday

Kensington Palace has announced a new engagement for Prince William as his estranged brother, Prince Harry, prepares to celebrate his 42nd birthday in Britain.

Web Desk September 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Kensington Palace has announced a new engagement for Prince William as his estranged brother, Prince Harry, prepares to celebrate his 42nd birthday in Britain.

The Duke of Sussex will turn 42 on Tuesday, Sept. 15. He is expected to spend the day with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, just weeks after returning to the UK following six years in California.

However, Prince William, who is reportedly not on speaking terms with Harry, will be in Princetown, Dartmoor, on the same day.

According to the palace announcement, Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall, will visit Princetown on Tuesday to launch the Princetown Community Fund.

Majesty Magazine shared the announcement on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter. The palace said the fund would provide at least £250,000 to support locally led projects focused on social, economic and environmental benefits for the area.

During his visit, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, is expected to visit Gather & Moor, a new community and cultural hub. There, he will meet representatives of the heritage business Princetown Press.

The future king is also expected to meet local residents at a youth club that recently received funding from the Duchy of Cornwall to improve its facilities.

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