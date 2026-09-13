Iraq closes Iran border crossings as Saudi Oil Pipeline drone attack sparks security crackdown

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi dismissed the military commander in Missan province.

OilBAGHDAD: Iraq temporarily closed three border crossings with Iran on Saturday, Sept. 12, as authorities launched a security investigation following a drone attack on a Saudi Arabian pipeline that Riyadh and Baghdad said had been launched from Iraq.

The closures affect the Shalamsheh crossing in Basra province, al-Shib in Maysan province and al-Mandali crossing in Diyala province. Iraqi officials said the move was part of an intelligence operation to find those responsible for the attack, prevent their escape and stop the possible smuggling of drones through the crossings.

The government did not identify all the border posts involved in the investigation. The security measures initially left some passengers stranded for hours. Authorities later allowed passengers waiting at two crossings to pass through.

Shortly after the drone attack on Saudi Arabia, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi dismissed the military commander in Maysan province, which borders Iran. The move added to concerns about security along Iraq’s border with Iran and the possible use of Iraqi territory to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

An alliance of powerful Iraqi armed groups backed by Tehran said it had not carried out the strike on the Saudi pipeline. However, Saudi Arabia has previously accused Tehran-backed Iraqi armed groups of attacking its oil infrastructure.

The latest attack has increased pressure on Iraqi authorities to identify those responsible, strengthen border security and prevent Iraqi territory from being used for attacks against Saudi Arabia. Officials have not announced when all security operations will be completed or when the three closed crossings will reopen.