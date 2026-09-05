U.S. approves $6.1B in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iraq

Proposed sales include JDAM kits, tank engines, F-16 support and helicopters.

WASHINGTON : The U.S. State Department has approved potential arms sales worth about $6.1 billion to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iraq, including precision-guidance kits, tank engines, fighter jet support and helicopters.

The largest package, valued at about $5 billion, is for Saudi Arabia and includes more than 10,000 extended-range Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, kits and related equipment.

The package also includes roughly the same number of unguided bombs, with 500-pound and 2,000-pound bombs making up about equal shares. JDAM kits can convert conventional bombs into precision-guided weapons. Boeing is the supplier for the systems.

The proposed sale comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to replenish its stockpile of precision-guided munitions following heavy aerial bombardment during its conflict with Iran.

The State Department also approved a separate potential $750 million sale to Saudi Arabia for 60 AGT-1500 engines used in M1 Abrams tanks. Honeywell would be the prime contractor.

For Oman, the department approved a potential $188 million sale for sustainment and support services for the country's F-16 fighter fleet. No single prime contractor was identified, with support to be provided by the U.S. government or contracted vendors.

Oman has played a mediating role in the conflict involving Iran and has also faced criticism from President Donald Trump.

Iraq is set to receive a proposed $150 million package that includes Bell 412EPX helicopters, with Bell Textron as the primary contractor. The announcement comes days after the State Department approved another potential $800 million helicopter sale to Baghdad that includes Bell 412EPX and 407M helicopters.

The notifications sent by the State Department to Congress do not represent final agreements. The quantities and value of the proposed sales could change during negotiations.

Congress has 30 days to block the proposed sales, although such action is considered unlikely.