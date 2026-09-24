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Headlines
PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women

PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders

Prime minister calls GSP Plus vital for jobs and growth, renews invitation for Costa and von der Leyen to visit Islamabad

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the importance of the European Union's GSP Plus trade scheme to Pakistan's economic development, job creation and trade with the 27-nation bloc, and said Islamabad remains committed to continued engagement under the framework.

Sharif made the remarks during a meeting with European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The leaders reviewed the full range of Pakistan-EU relations and expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in high-level exchanges, the statement said.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its broad-based partnership with the EU and to fully implementing the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan. He said sustained engagement at the leadership level would give the relationship greater direction and momentum.

Pakistan was granted GSP Plus status in 2014, effective Jan. 1 of that year. The status gives Pakistan duty-free access to the EU market for about two-thirds of all EU tariff lines.

The status has been central to Pakistan's export growth to the bloc. From 2014 to 2022, Pakistan's exports to the EU rose 108%, and total trade grew from 8.3 billion euros in 2013 to 14.85 billion euros in 2022.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments. They reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes, the statement said.

Sharif renewed his invitation to Costa and von der Leyen to visit Pakistan. He said he wished to keep working closely with EU leaders to deepen what he called a mutually beneficial partnership.

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