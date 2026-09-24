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Headlines
Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza

Lee Jae-myung visits Mexico for first time in 16 years

South Korean president to meet Claudia Sheinbaum to strengthen economic and strategic ties

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Lee Jae-myung

MEXICO CITY: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung arrived in Mexico City on Wednesday for a three-day state visit focused on expanding economic and strategic ties with Mexico.


Lee is visiting at the invitation of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, marking the first state visit to Mexico by a South Korean president in 16 years.


The two leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday for summit talks, followed by an expanded meeting, a memorandum of understanding exchange ceremony, a luncheon and a joint press briefing.


Their discussions will focus on expanding bilateral trade and investment, strengthening support for South Korean companies operating in Mexico, and building cooperation in energy and critical mineral supply chains.


South Korea also sees opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector as Mexico moves forward with military modernization projects. Wi Sung-lac, director of South Korea’s National Security Office, said the visit would strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment and supply chains.


Lee will also meet with South Korean residents in Mexico and attend a business forum during his visit, with the events aimed at promoting business ties and encouraging greater cooperation between companies from both countries.


As part of his official schedule Thursday, Lee will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Heroic Cadets before attending a welcoming ceremony at Mexico’s National Palace.

On Friday, he will attend a business forum at the World Trade Center in Mexico City and visit the K-Expo venue before returning to South Korea on Sept. 26.


The visit also includes a cultural focus, with South Korea seeking to build on Mexico’s strong interest in Korean content. Wi described Mexico as a key consumer market for K-content and said the visit could provide a foundation for closer cooperation and mutual prosperity.

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