‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever

University of British Columbia standing in for the fictional Briar University.

VANCOUVER:The cameras have stopped rolling, but the romance drama surrounding Prime Video’s as "Off Campus" is back in the spotlight. Prime Video’s hit series has wrapped production on Season 2 in Vancouver after the success of its breakout first season. The cameras finished rolling on Sept. 23, 2026. Now leaked behind-the-scenes photos and videos are giving fans their first look at what comes next.





The footage reportedly shows Cameli, who plays Garrett, and Bright, who plays Hannah, filming emotional scenes outside Bristol House. Their reunion has sparked fresh fan speculation because Season 2 shifts its main romantic focus to Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn, and Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla.

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Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling Off-Campus romance novels, the series became a major Prime Video success after its May 2026 debut. Season 1 attracted 36 million viewers worldwide during its first 12 days, making it the platform’s third-most-watched debut season at the time, according to Amazon. That momentum has carried into Season 2, with fans closely following every glimpse from the Vancouver set.





Season 1 centered on the relationship between Hannah, a music student, and Garrett, Briar University’s hockey star. Their story was adapted from Kennedy’s The Deal, the first book in the Off-Campus series.





Although Season 2 moves the spotlight to another couple, the leaked footage suggests Hannah and Garrett remain an important part of the series. The two characters were reportedly filmed together in emotionally charged scenes, keeping their relationship in the mix as the new season expands the world of Briar University.





Their storyline draws from The Score, the second book in Kennedy’s series, and introduces a new romantic complication involving Hunter, played by Charlie Evans. Meanwhile, Antonio Cipriano, who plays John Logan, was also spotted in leaked footage wearing a black suit and filming scenes involving football.





Production on Season 2 ran from June 1 through Sept. 23, 2026, under the working title “SKYLIGHT.” Vancouver once again served as the production base, with the University of British Columbia standing in for the fictional Briar University.

Other Vancouver-area locations were also transformed for the series. The Heatley in Strathcona was used as Malone’s Diner & Bar, while hockey sequences were filmed at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.





The combination of familiar faces, new romantic storylines and closely guarded set details has kept fans watching social media for every new glimpse. With filming now complete, Off Campus Season 2 is expected to return to Prime Video in 2027.