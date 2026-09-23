PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair

Farrukh will serve as chairperson under a two-year government contract

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed climate-technology entrepreneur Hamza Farrukh as chairperson of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority (PCCA) for two years, with the appointment taking effect immediately, according to an Establishment Division notification issued Tuesday.





The notification said Farrukh’s appointment was made on a contract basis and will remain in effect until further orders. He will receive monthly pay and emoluments equivalent to the maximum of Special Professional Pay Scale-I (SPPS-I).





Farrukh is the founder of Hydrosun Technologies, a company focused on climate technology. He previously served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs in London, where he worked from 2016 to 2023.





He holds master’s degrees from Stanford University’s Doerr School of Sustainability and Graduate School of Business. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Williams College.





His appointment brings a background in climate technology, finance and sustainability to the leadership of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority.