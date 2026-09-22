Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

The update is designed to make conversations more creative.

Snapchat is bringing artificial intelligence directly into its chats with a new feature that can transform ordinary messages into short songs. The tool, called "Create Song", is part of a larger update released for subscribers of Snapchat’s premium Lens+ service.





The new feature lets users press and hold a message inside a chat, select create option and choose a musical style. Available genres include options such as pop and rock. Snapchat then uses AI to turn the written message into a short original song that users can listen to before deciding whether to send it to someone.

The update is designed to make conversations more creative, but music is only one part of Snapchat’s latest AI push. For users who prefer working with photos, Snapchat has introduced AI Photoshoot. The feature is designed to improve pictures that did not turn out as planned.





It can help adjust images when someone blinked, looked away, made an unusual expression or was photographed under poor lighting. Another addition, AI Remix, allows Lens+ subscribers to take a Snap received from a friend and transform it into a different visual style before sending it back as a response.

Snapchat is also adding an AI-powered sticker feature that can change the appearance of saved, custom and received stickers. The company has also introduced enhanced AI fonts that allow users to give their captions different visual textures and appearances, including bubble-style lettering, spray-paint effects, foam-like designs and fuzzy looks.





The premium service includes exclusive lenses and augmented-reality effects, as well as generative features such as imagine lens, which creates images, and AI clips, which can turn a single photo into a five-second video.





Lens+ is part of Snapchat+, the company’s paid subscription program. Snap says Snapchat+ has more than 25 million subscribers worldwide. Lens+ costs $7.99 per month and includes a monthly limit on certain AI generations.





Snapchat said availability could differ by region during the rollout and that some users may receive access later.

The update arrives as Snapchat continues expanding beyond its traditional messaging and social features.





Together, the latest releases show how Snapchat is incorporating AI into its premium products while taking a different approach to AI-generated content on its public platform. The company has said fully AI-generated videos will not receive recommendations in Spotlight, the section where users discover content from people they do not already know.