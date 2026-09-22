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Asim Khan wins Pakistan’s first-ever Asian Games MMA medal

Pakistan’s Asim Khan made history by winning a bronze medal in mixed martial arts (MMA) at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026. He became the first Pakistani athlete to win a medal in the sport at the Asian Games.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Pakistan’s Asim Khan made history by winning a bronze medal in mixed martial arts (MMA) at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026. He became the first Pakistani athlete to win a medal in the sport at the Asian Games.

The achievement came as Pakistan made its debut in MMA at the Asian Games, with Asim becoming the country’s first MMA athlete to reach the podium at the continental event.

Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) President Zulfiqar Ali congratulated Asim Khan on the historic achievement. He said the medal was the result of years of hard work, disciplined training and dedicated preparation.

“Today is a historic day that will forever be remembered in the story of Pakistan MMA. Through relentless hard work, determination and superb skill, Asim Khan has raised our national flag high on the global stage,” he said.

Zulfiqar said the achievement was not only a success for the federation but also belonged to the entire nation.

He also praised Pakistan’s technical officials, saying senior PMMAF official Abu Hurrara was selected by the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA) as one of the leading referees from across Asia to officiate at the Asian Games.

“This reflects the depth and capability of Pakistan MMA. While Asim represented Pakistan brilliantly as an athlete, our officials also demonstrated professionalism at the technical level,” he added.

The PMMAF president thanked Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Mohammad Arif Saeed, Secretary General Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and other supporting organizations for giving the national squad the opportunity to compete at the Asian Games.

Zulfiqar said Pakistan had significant potential in MMA and expressed confidence that the country could achieve more international success with continued support, training opportunities and resources.

Speaking after his historic achievement, Asim Khan dedicated his medal to the people of Pakistan and thanked them for their prayers and support.

“I dedicate this medal to the people of Pakistan. I am deeply thankful to every Pakistani whose prayers and support kept me going throughout this journey,” he said.

Asim also thanked the PMMAF and its president for trusting him and giving him the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the Asian Games.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, we stood tall. I hope this achievement opens doors for better support so we can keep achieving big things for Pakistan,” he added.

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