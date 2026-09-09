Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back

England won the toss and opted to bowl first as Pakistan made three changes.

It is do-or-die for Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday as England eye a series sweep in the third and final Test. England won the toss and elected to field, while Pakistan made three changes and handed Test debuts to Imran Randhawa, Razaullah and Ghazi Ghori.

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England made no changes to their playing XI as they look to complete a 3-0 series victory after dominant wins at Headingley and Lord’s.

Pakistan, meanwhile, brought Saim Ayub back into the lineup after he last represented the national Test side in 2025 against South Africa.

Before the match, Ghazi Ghori received his debut cap from Saud Shakeel, while Mohammad Abbas presented Razaullah with his maiden Test cap. Pakistan captain Babar Azam handed Imran Randhawa his debut cap.

Pakistan trail 2-0 in the three-match series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two Tests.

England won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs inside three days. After posting 409 in their first innings, England bowled Pakistan out for 171 and 135.

At Lord’s, England secured a 194-run victory. They scored 290 in their first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 110. England then made 208 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a target of 389, but the visitors were bowled out for 194.

Pakistan now face the difficult task of avoiding a series whitewash, while England have the opportunity to complete a dominant 3-0 sweep on home soil.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan XI: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas.