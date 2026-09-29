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Floods and heavy rains kill 23 in Thailand

More than 700,000 people have been affected in Bangkok, with flooding reported in several parts of the capital, the reports said.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BANGKOK: At least 23 people have died in Thailand as heavy rains and flooding have affected several parts of the country since mid-September, according to foreign media reports.

More than 700,000 people have been affected in Bangkok, with flooding reported in several parts of the capital, the reports said.

Thailand’s disaster management authorities said 23 people had died in various rain- and flood-related incidents, including four in Bangkok.

Floodwaters have yet to recede in some parts of the capital, while schools remained closed for a second consecutive day.

Waterlogging on roads and in low-lying areas has disrupted daily life, with authorities continuing to deal with the impact of the flooding.

On the other hand, Thai Airways is cutting about 30 flights from Bangkok as severe flooding continues to disrupt operations, with thousands of bags stranded at the capital’s main airport and authorities expecting floodwaters to recede within three days if no further heavy rain falls.

The airline will reduce departures from Bangkok by about 30% on Tuesday, with the cuts expected to continue for at least three days, Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri told reporters. Several flights to and from Bangkok have also been canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, including services to Singapore, New Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, Munich and Brussels.

“Almost 100% of flights over the past two days were delayed, with fewer than 3% on schedule as operational capacity could not be sustained,” Chai said.

While Bangkok’s major airports remained operational during the flooding, baggage handling at Suvarnabhumi Airport was severely affected. About 5,600 bags from Thai Airways flights remain at the airport, and the airline expects to clear the backlog within 72 hours.

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