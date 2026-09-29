Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Apple Pay rumors gain momentum in Pakistan as iOS 27 reveals PayPak clues Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after U.S. sanctions waiver PM Shehbaz Sharif takes Pakistan’s investment pitch to London Stock Exchange Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik Slipknot tour sparks fan backlash over Marilyn Manson as support act Yemen under fire as Houthis report 38 Saudi strikes in 24 hours Umar Ahsan Khan takes helm of OICCI as Pakistan seeks more foreign investment Pennsylvania faces measles surge as cases soar to 903 Saad Lamjarred’s wife sparks fandom frenzy with bombshell after 10-year sentence French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike Apple Pay rumors gain momentum in Pakistan as iOS 27 reveals PayPak clues Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after U.S. sanctions waiver PM Shehbaz Sharif takes Pakistan’s investment pitch to London Stock Exchange Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik Slipknot tour sparks fan backlash over Marilyn Manson as support act Yemen under fire as Houthis report 38 Saudi strikes in 24 hours Umar Ahsan Khan takes helm of OICCI as Pakistan seeks more foreign investment Pennsylvania faces measles surge as cases soar to 903 Saad Lamjarred’s wife sparks fandom frenzy with bombshell after 10-year sentence French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

Anthropic warns AI could pose threat to human survival

The warning was included in a draft document prepared for a potential initial public offering (IPO), which the company plans to use to inform investors.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has warned potential investors that advanced AI technology could pose a catastrophic risk or threaten humanity’s survival, according to a Reuters report.

The warning was included in a draft document prepared for a potential initial public offering (IPO), which the company plans to use to inform investors about the risks associated with AI technology.

The document has not been made public, but Reuters reported details from the 261-page filing as Anthropic prepares for a potential IPO that could value the company at about $200 billion.

The warning comes after Anthropic previously said that the pace of AI development may need to be slowed because of potential risks associated with increasingly advanced systems.

According to the report, the company said its advanced AI models could potentially engage in harmful behavior, including resisting shutdown, concealing information or attempting to manipulate people.

Anthropic also said its most advanced models, platforms and applications had provided indications that they could potentially cause harm as their capabilities expand.

The 261-page document reportedly devotes about 80 pages to risks, compared with 48 pages describing the company’s business.

The document’s disclosure of potential risks is notable because Anthropic is seeking to profit from the same technology it warns could pose risks to humanity, Reuters reported.

Recommended

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal
Anthropic wins back Trump’s favor after heated AI military clash

Anthropic wins back Trump’s favor after heated AI military clash

China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads

China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads
Open AI faces new scrutiny as rogue AI agents probe government websites

Open AI faces new scrutiny as rogue AI agents probe government websites
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims
Pentagon’s Emil Michael urges Trump administration to reject government stakes in AI firms

Pentagon’s Emil Michael urges Trump administration to reject government stakes in AI firms
Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade

Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade
US allows limited access to Anthropic Mythos AI under strict security review

US allows limited access to Anthropic Mythos AI under strict security review
How one App beat social media giants in record time

How one App beat social media giants in record time
Anthropic unveils Opus 4.8 and teases powerful new AI model ‘Mythos’

Anthropic unveils Opus 4.8 and teases powerful new AI model ‘Mythos’
Claude AI goes viral after claims of recovering lost Bitcoin wallet

Claude AI goes viral after claims of recovering lost Bitcoin wallet
AI race intensifies as Adobe introduces CX Enterprise

AI race intensifies as Adobe introduces CX Enterprise