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NADRA offers free biometric data update service to citizens

The authority said citizens can update their biometric information free of charge to help prevent identity theft and avoid difficulties.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a free biometric data update service for Pakistani citizens, including fingerprints, facial photographs and iris scans.

The authority said citizens can update their biometric information free of charge to help prevent identity theft and avoid difficulties with biometric verification for services such as banking, mobile SIM registration and proof-of-life certificates.

NADRA particularly encouraged children aged 3 to 18 who do not have a photograph-enabled B-Form, as well as holders of lifetime-valid national identity cards, to update their biometric data.

Citizens can avail themselves of the free service at their nearest NADRA registration office, a union council with a NADRA counter or a mobile registration van operating in their area.

NADRA is the authorized authority responsible for issuing identity documents to Pakistanis living in the country and abroad.

Earlier, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) users can now complete mandatory biometric verification remotely through their smartphones under an integration with the National Database and Registration Authority’s PakID Mobile App, PSW said.

The change eliminates the need to visit a Nadra e-Sahulat Centre in person for subscription, subscription renewal and profile updates, PSW said.

Under the previous system, biometric verification for PSW services required users to appear in person at a Nadra e-Sahulat Centre. Eligible users can now complete the process remotely, subject to applicable Nadra requirements.

PSW said the facility is expected to benefit overseas Pakistanis engaged in trade-related activities in the country. Eligible overseas users will be able to complete their PSW biometric verification through the PakID app, reducing the need to travel to Pakistan for that purpose.

Both verification channels will remain available during an interim period. Users may either complete verification digitally through the PakID Mobile App or continue visiting Nadra e-Sahulat Centres.

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