Sabalenka beats Iatcenko to reach U.S. Open third round

The defending champion wins 6-1, 6-1 to extend her U.S. Open winning streak to 16 matches.

NEW YORK: Aryna Sabalenka is showing no signs of slowing down at the U.S. Open, crushing Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday to storm into the third round and keep her bid for a third straight title alive.

The world No. 1 needed just 54 minutes to dispatch Iatcenko at Arthur Ashe Stadium, overwhelming the 22-year-old with relentless power, sharp serving and aggressive returns. The victory extended Sabalenka’s U.S. Open winning streak to 16 matches and strengthened her push to join Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only women in the Open Era to win the tournament three consecutive years.

Sabalenka wasted little time establishing control, racing through the opening set in 24 minutes. She quickly built a double-break lead and repeatedly attacked Iatcenko’s second serve, producing winners off both her backhand and forehand.

The top seed finished with 24 winners to Iatcenko’s three and broke serve six times, three in each set. She was also highly efficient at the net, winning eight of 11 points there.

Iatcenko, ranked No. 160, managed to get on the scoreboard at 5-1 in the opening set, earning applause from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. But Sabalenka remained firmly in control.

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The Belarusian carried that momentum into the second set, breaking Iatcenko in the opening game and holding serve to love. Iatcenko briefly halted the surge by breaking back in the fourth game, but Sabalenka immediately responded with another break to restore her 4-1 advantage.

From there, Sabalenka calmly closed out the match, sealing her place in the third round without facing serious danger.

“I’m happy with my level. I’ve been working really hard, but I feel like I’m kind of moving away from trying to be perfect on court,” Sabalenka said. “I know that you cannot be perfect, and I’m just trying to work with what I have right now.”

Sabalenka also praised the atmosphere in New York, particularly the energy during the tournament’s night sessions.

“I’m super happy to play in front of you, the night sessions here are the best,” she said. “I’m happy with my focus and happy to be through this match.”

The victory extended several impressive streaks for Sabalenka. She has now won 13 consecutive Grand Slam matches against qualifiers, with all 13 victories coming in straight sets. Across the tour, she has won her last 25 matches against qualifiers and lucky losers, dating to her loss to Donna Vekic in San Diego in 2022.

Sabalenka has also won her last 23 Grand Slam second-round matches.

At the U.S. Open, she is now 30-2 in matches in which she wins the first set. Her last loss in New York after taking the opening set came in the 2023 final against Coco Gauff.

The victory was also Sabalenka’s 107th main-draw match win since the start of the decade, leaving her just two behind Iga Swiatek, who has 109.

For Iatcenko, the straight-set loss brought an end to an encouraging run at her first Grand Slam main draw. The Russian qualifier reached the second round after defeating Renata Zarazua 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7) in a marathon match lasting 3 hours, 27 minutes.

Despite the defeat, Iatcenko showed flashes of resistance against the top seed but struggled to match Sabalenka’s pace and power. By the time Iatcenko recorded her first winner, a service winner, Sabalenka had already produced 12.

Sabalenka now turns her attention to Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova, whom she will face in the third round Friday. Sabalenka leads their head-to-head series 3-0.

The two-time defending champion is seeking to become the first woman since Williams and Evert to win three consecutive U.S. Open titles. Her dominant start in New York has put her firmly among the leading contenders as the tournament moves deeper into the second week.



