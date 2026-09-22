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Lahore board announces intermediate part-II top position holders

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the top position holders in the Intermediate Part-II examinations. Students secured top positions in the pre-medical, pre-engineering and general science groups.

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The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the top position holders in the Intermediate Part-II examinations. Students secured top positions in the pre-medical, pre-engineering and general science groups.

Lahore Board Chairman Professor Badr Salam and Controller of Examinations Touseef-ur-Rehman announced the results.

Mubashira Waseem of Government Degree College Islampura and Syed Muhammad Mohiuddin of Government College University (GCU) Lahore jointly secured the overall first position with 1,158 marks.

Ahmed Shaukat of GCU Lahore and Muhammad Zunair Amjad of Punjab College of Science jointly secured second position with 1,157 marks each. Ayesha Bakhsh of KIPS College Johar Town secured third position with 1,156 marks.

Pre-medical group

In the boys’ category, Syed Muhammad Mohiuddin secured first position in the pre-medical group with 1,158 marks. Muhammad Zunair Amjad and Muhammad Ahmed Shaukat jointly secured second position with 1,157 marks, while Hafiz Muhammad Isa Gul stood third with 1,155 marks.

In the girls’ category, Mubashira Waseem secured first position with 1,158 marks. Kainat Shehzadi secured second position with 1,153 marks, followed by Aiza Imran in third place with 1,152 marks.

Pre-engineering group

Hassan Ali Khan secured first position in the pre-engineering boys’ category with 1,154 marks. Muhammad Ahmed secured second position with 1,152 marks, while Faizan Izad stood third with 1,150 marks.

In the girls’ category, Ayesha Bakhsh secured first position with 1,156 marks. Arfa Fatima secured second position with 1,153 marks, while Aleema Abbas stood third with 1,151 marks.

General science group

Samia Rizvi secured first position in the general science girls’ category with 1,143 marks.

Mumtahina Rafiq and Nimra Din Muhammad jointly secured second position with 1,138 marks each, while Abresham Kashif secured third position with 1,136 marks.



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