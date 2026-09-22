England fast bowler Mark Wood announces International retirement

The 36-year-old was one of England’s fastest bowlers and faced injury problems throughout his career. He played 38 Tests, 70 ODIs and 28 T20 internationals for England.

England fast bowler Mark Wood has reportedly retired from international cricket after struggling with injuries for an extended period.

The 36-year-old was one of England’s fastest bowlers and faced injury problems throughout his career. He played 38 Tests, 70 ODIs and 28 T20 internationals for England.

Wood said in a statement on social media, “Although this may not come as a surprise given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract.”

“I’ve always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately, this time I lost the battle.”

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“On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year.”

Wood changed his run-up in 2018 in an effort to reduce the physical strain on his body. The change helped him play important roles in several of England’s recent achievements.

He played a key role in England’s 2023 Ashes comeback after the team fell 2-0 behind. His return to the side and his powerful spells of fast bowling helped England level the series.

Wood was also part of England’s team on the memorable day at Lord’s in 2019 when they won the World Cup. His retirement comes after Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Chris Woakes also ended their international careers, marking the departure of several experienced players from England’s Test side.

“I got to live out a dream, and I hope I can continue playing cricket in some capacity and pursuing other challenges in the future,” Wood said.