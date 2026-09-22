World leaders gather in New York for 81st UN General Assembly

The General Debate is being held from Sept. 22-26 and on Sept. 28, with global leaders expected to outline their governments’ positions.

NEW YORK: The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level week began in New York on Tuesday, with nearly 130 heads of state and government expected to attend and deliver addresses.

The General Debate is being held from Sept. 22-26 and on Sept. 28, with global leaders expected to outline their governments’ positions on international issues, including conflicts, security and sustainable development.

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are among the prominent leaders scheduled to address the gathering, according to the event schedule.

The session is taking place under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

The high-level week also includes meetings on climate action, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness, racial discrimination and nuclear disarmament.

The General Assembly’s 81st session formally opened on Sept. 8, with Bangladesh’s Khalilur Rahman serving as president of the Assembly.

The annual gathering brings together representatives of all 193 U.N. member states and provides a forum for governments to discuss international issues and present their positions on matters of global concern.