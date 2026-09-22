White House unveils 24-hour ‘Trump TV’ streaming platform

Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.61 PKR
Rs. 393.75/ltr
DIESEL
-1.96 PKR
Rs. 422.08/ltr
Headlines
Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown

White House unveils 24-hour ‘Trump TV’ streaming platform

The launch came as CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit challenging their exclusion from the White House.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON : The White House has launched a 24-hour streaming platform called “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station,” days after President Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access, escalating a legal dispute over press access.

The White House launched the YouTube-based channel Monday, featuring presidential speeches, administration announcements and other video content. The White House website lists “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station” among its video offerings.

The launch came as CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit challenging their exclusion from the White House. The outlets argue that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights and due process protections under the Fifth Amendment and are seeking a court order restoring their access.

The White House has defended the restrictions, saying the First Amendment protects the news organizations’ right to publish but does not guarantee them a White House press credential, briefing-room seat or place in the television press pool.

Trump announced the ban Friday, accusing the three organizations of publishing what he described as “fake news.” Reporters from the outlets were subsequently denied access to the White House grounds.

The dispute has also disrupted the White House television press pool, a system in which major networks share video coverage of presidential events. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC said they would halt pool coverage rather than replace CNN after the network was excluded.

The decision meant there was no television pool camera covering some of Trump's presidential events, including his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, according to the Associated Press and other reports.

The White House has promoted Trump TV as a way to provide Americans with direct access to presidential and administration content. The channel's launch video and related material are available through the White House's online video platform.

The legal challenge is now before a federal court in Washington, where the three news organizations are seeking expedited consideration of their request to restore access.

Recommended

Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW

Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW
Trump signs bill to avert U.S. government shutdown

Trump signs bill to avert U.S. government shutdown
CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban

CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban
US Senate passes resolution seeking end to Trump’s military action in Iran

US Senate passes resolution seeking end to Trump’s military action in Iran
Trump has not set deadline for Iran ceasefire, says White House

Trump has not set deadline for Iran ceasefire, says White House
Trump hosts prayer session with pastors as tensions with Iran escalate

Trump hosts prayer session with pastors as tensions with Iran escalate
Trump imposes 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran

Trump imposes 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran
Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding turns into online political moment

Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding turns into online political moment
Messi lauded at White House for first MLS Championship

Messi lauded at White House for first MLS Championship
Trump confirms five jets downed during Pakistan-India war

Trump confirms five jets downed during Pakistan-India war
White House pays tribute to Charlie Kirk on death anniversary

White House pays tribute to Charlie Kirk on death anniversary
Trump’s face appears on new U.S. $1 coin

Trump’s face appears on new U.S. $1 coin