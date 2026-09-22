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Pakistan thrash Thailand 9-0 in Asian Games hockey opener

Pakistan’s men’s hockey team made a strong start to its campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Japan, defeating Thailand 9-0 in a Pool B match.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Pakistan’s men’s hockey team made a strong start to its campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Japan, defeating Thailand 9-0 in a Pool B match.

The Green Shirts dominated the game from the opening whistle and did not give Thailand any real chance to score throughout the four quarters.

Moeen Shakeel opened the scoring in the eighth minute, while Ammad Butt doubled Pakistan’s lead in the 12th minute. Ahmed Nadeem then scored three field goals in the 20th, 37th and 43rd minutes to complete his hat trick.

Sufyan Khan scored twice from penalty corners in quick succession in the 22nd and 23rd minutes. Rana Waheed Ashraf scored in the 31st minute, while Hanan Shahid added another goal in the 34th minute to complete Pakistan’s scoring.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani congratulated the team and management on the convincing victory. He also expressed confidence that the team would continue its winning run in the remaining matches.

The result gives Pakistan a strong start to the group stage.

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