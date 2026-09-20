Pakistan post 177-4 against Sri Lanka in semifinal

Ayesha and Shawaal combine for 125 runs to give Pakistan a strong total.

NISSHIN, Japan: Ayesha Zafar and Shawaal Zulfiqar powered Pakistan to 177-4 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, giving their team a strong platform in the Asian Games semifinal.





Sent in to bat, Pakistan lost opener and stand-in wicketkeeper Gull Feroza on the first ball, bowled by Sugandika Kumari.

Ayesha and Saira Jabeen steadied the innings with a 60-run second-wicket partnership. Saira scored 17 off 14 balls, hitting three fours, before she was caught off Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.





Shawaal joined Ayesha and helped shift the momentum in Pakistan’s favor. The pair added 95 runs for the third wicket, putting Sri Lanka’s bowlers under pressure and laying the foundation for a strong finish.





Shawaal brought up her half-century from 48 balls and finished with 54 off 50 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.





Ayesha provided the late acceleration, smashing 71 from 40 balls with nine fours and two sixes. Her aggressive batting pushed Pakistan’s run rate sharply upward in the final stages.





Shawaal was dismissed by Kawya Kavindi, while Ayesha was run out in the final over after anchoring Pakistan’s innings.





Captain Fatima Sana added a quick unbeaten 20 from 12 balls, striking two fours and a six, while Eyman Fatima remained unbeaten on five off three deliveries.

Pakistan finished on 177-4 from their 20 overs, scoring at 8.85 runs per over and giving Sri Lanka a target of 178. Sri Lanka’s wickets were shared by Kumari, Athapaththu and Kavya Kavindi.





The semifinal is a repeat of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup semifinal earlier this month, when Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by four wickets in Dubai.





Pakistan reached the Asian Games semifinals after a rain-affected three-wicket win over Thailand. The quarterfinal was reduced to 11 overs per side, with Thailand making 91-4 before Pakistan chased the revised target of 92 with two balls to spare.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)









Sri Lanka booked its semifinal place with an 86-run win over Malaysia, scoring 160-4 before restricting Malaysia to 74-7.





Pakistan are without wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali for the remainder of the Games after she returned home because of her mother’s illness. Gull Feroza has taken over the wicketkeeping role.





The winner of the semifinal will advance to Tuesday’s gold-medal match, while the losing team will play for the bronze medal.