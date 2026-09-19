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Sindh orders fire safety audits of schools across province

The Sindh government has decided to conduct fire safety audits at school buildings across the province. The information collected during the inspections will be uploaded to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) website.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Sindh government has decided to conduct fire safety audits at school buildings across the province. The information collected during the inspections will be uploaded to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) website.

According to a government notification, the School Education Department has appointed Deputy Secretary Ashraf Hussain Ansari as the focal person for the audits. He will coordinate all matters related to the fire safety inspections.

The decision is part of the provincial government’s efforts to improve fire safety measures at educational institutions.

Earlier in August, the Sindh Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions directed all privately managed schools to ensure that their fire prevention and safety systems remain fully functional at all times.

Schools were instructed to install and regularly inspect fire alarms, smoke detectors and appropriate fire extinguishers on every floor and in other key areas. They were also told to keep emergency exits, staircases and evacuation routes unlocked, clearly marked, well-lit and free of obstacles.

The instructions also required schools to regularly inspect electrical wiring, switchboards, laboratories, kitchens, generator rooms and other areas that could pose a fire risk.

Schools were further asked to display updated evacuation plans and emergency instructions. They were required to conduct at least three fire evacuation drills during each academic year and maintain proper records of the exercises.

Teaching and non-teaching staff were also directed to receive training on handling fire emergencies, evacuation procedures and basic first aid.

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