Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.93 PKR
Rs. 390.12/ltr
DIESEL
-4.21 PKR
Rs. 414.75/ltr
Headlines
Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire

Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes

Diplomatic efforts also supported investor confidence.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gulf stocks edge higher

DUBAI: Gulf stock markets mostly closed higher on Wednesday, Sept. 23, as Saudi Arabia restored operations at a major oil pipeline and hopes grew for a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, easing concerns about regional oil supplies and pushing brent crude below $100 a barrel.


Investors remained focused on developments in the Middle East as renewed diplomatic efforts and signs of recovering oil supplies helped reduce pressure on regional markets. Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline resumed operations Tuesday, while reports said crude exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu could restart soon.


The developments came as global oil prices faced fresh pressure. Brent crude fell for the first time since Sept. 8 as markets reacted to signs that more Middle Eastern oil could return to global supplies.


Diplomatic efforts also supported investor confidence. U.S. President Donald Trump has issued both strong warnings and signals that an agreement with Iran could be possible, while diplomatic discussions at the United Nations continued.


In Dubai, the main stock index gained 0.2%. Toll operator Salik Co. was among the stronger performers, rising 2.8%.

“Geopolitics stayed front and center for investors,” said Milad Azar, a market analyst at XTB MENA.


He said concerns remained because traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was still below normal levels. However, renewed U.S.-Iran diplomatic efforts and reports that the waterway could reopen helped improve market sentiment.


Investors are now looking for clear diplomatic timelines that could provide longer-term stability, Azar said.

Qatar’s main index gained 0.3%, helped by a 0.5% increase in shares of Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender.


Abu Dhabi’s main index also recovered from early losses to finish 0.4% higher. Saudi Arabia’s stock market was closed Wednesday for a public holiday. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip stock index fell 1.3%.


Egypt’s central bank is also expected to keep interest rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll. Inflation has been easing gradually, while continued regional risks are keeping policymakers cautious about cutting rates again.


For investors across the region, the next moves in oil supplies, the Strait of Hormuz and U.S.-Iran diplomacy could remain key factors shaping market sentiment in the days ahead.

Recommended

Brent crude surges above $100 as Middle East tensions escalate

Brent crude surges above $100 as Middle East tensions escalate
Oil prices surge as Trump signals continuation of Iran naval blockade

Oil prices surge as Trump signals continuation of Iran naval blockade
Crude oil prices drop second day on US-Iran talks hopes

Crude oil prices drop second day on US-Iran talks hopes
Sharp decline in Pakistan Stock Exchange as global oil prices surge

Sharp decline in Pakistan Stock Exchange as global oil prices surge
Oil prices dip amid trade tensions and growing U.S. inventories

Oil prices dip amid trade tensions and growing U.S. inventories
PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline

Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline