Five foods to improve your digestion

Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle El Niño intensifies as WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather Presley Gerber dies at 27 and the fashion world mourns Cindy Crawford’s son Fat Bear Week 2026 returns as 16 Alaska bears vie for the crown Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy Pakistan’s IESCO privatization plan sparks strong investor interest WhatsApp adds starred music to make status songs easier to find Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto winter shows signs of ending FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly

Five foods to improve your digestion

Good digestion is important for overall health. The digestive system helps the body break down food, absorb nutrients and remove waste. Eating a balanced diet that includes fiber, fluids and nutrient-rich foods can support healthy digestion and may help reduce common problems such as constipation and bloating.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Good digestion is important for overall health. The digestive system helps the body break down food, absorb nutrients and remove waste. Eating a balanced diet that includes fiber, fluids and nutrient-rich foods can support healthy digestion and may help reduce common problems such as constipation and bloating.

Here are five foods that can support better digestion.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support the gut microbiome. A healthy balance of gut bacteria can help the digestive system function properly. Choose plain yogurt with little or no added sugar for a healthier option. Yogurt can be eaten with fruit, added to smoothies or served alongside meals.

2. Apples

Apples are a good source of dietary fiber, particularly a type of soluble fiber called pectin. Fiber can help support regular bowel movements and overall digestive health. Eating an apple with its skin provides more fiber. However, people who are sensitive to certain types of carbohydrates may experience bloating after eating apples.

3. Oats

Oats are rich in soluble fiber, which can help support regular digestion. When mixed with water, soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance that can help move food through the digestive system. Oatmeal can be a simple breakfast choice and can be combined with fruits, nuts or seeds for added nutrients.

4. Bananas

Bananas provide fiber and are generally easy to digest. They can be a convenient snack and may help support regular bowel movements. Ripe bananas are particularly easy for many people to tolerate. They can also be added to oatmeal, yogurt or smoothies.

5. Ginger

Ginger has traditionally been used to support digestion and may help with nausea and stomach discomfort. Fresh ginger can be added to warm water or tea, grated into meals or used in cooking. A small amount is usually enough to add flavor without overwhelming a dish.

Other Tips for Better Digestion

  1. Food is only one part of maintaining a healthy digestive system. Drinking enough water, eating fiber-rich foods regularly, staying physically active and eating meals at a comfortable pace can also support digestion.
  2. It is also helpful to increase fiber gradually if your current diet is low in fiber, as suddenly eating large amounts can cause gas or bloating.
  3. If digestive symptoms such as persistent abdominal pain, severe bloating, vomiting, blood in the stool or unexplained weight loss continue, it is important to consult a health professional.

Recommended

Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, study warns smokers to protect loved ones

Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, study warns smokers to protect loved ones
New dried blood test speeds Hepatitis C and Zika diagnosis

New dried blood test speeds Hepatitis C and Zika diagnosis
Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products

Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products
Scientists aim to supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12

Scientists aim to supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12
Dengue surge follows measles outbreak, deepening health fears across Bangladesh

Dengue surge follows measles outbreak, deepening health fears across Bangladesh
Obesity linked to premature death and 229 diseases, forum told

Obesity linked to premature death and 229 diseases, forum told
Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash

Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash
Ebola cases surpass 7,000 in Congo as death toll reaches 3,398

Ebola cases surpass 7,000 in Congo as death toll reaches 3,398
Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk

Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk
Chinese Company Rewards PIMS nurse Rs1m for saving newborn

Chinese Company Rewards PIMS nurse Rs1m for saving newborn
Pakistan reports fourth polio case of 2026

Pakistan reports fourth polio case of 2026
DRAP gives pharmaceutical companies last warning to update product records

DRAP gives pharmaceutical companies last warning to update product records